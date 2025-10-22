PISQ Launches Organic Kitchen Gardening Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Continuing its commitment to environmental education and sustainability, Pakistan International School, Qatar (PISQ) successfully conducted Phase I of its Organic Kitchen Gardening Project on October 16, 2025, in the newly designated garden area on campus.

Organised by the Green Club and supervised by Azmina Saheef (Event Manager) under the leadership of Principal Ch. Muhammad Afzal, the activity marked another significant step toward nurturing environmentally responsible young citizens.

The initiative was designed to instil environmental awareness, hands-on learning, and a sense of responsibility among students through direct engagement with nature. Conducted during Qatar's Al Wasmi season-a period known for ideal seed germination and plant growth - the session enabled students to understand the practical aspects of organic gardening while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

More than 50 students from the Kindergarten, Primary, and Girls' Wings actively participated in this eco-friendly initiative. Under the expert guidance of the school's gardener, students learned how to sow seeds of seasonal vegetables such as okra, spinach, coriander, green chillies, pumpkin, tomatoes, and beetroot. The session included practical demonstrations on soil preparation, seed spacing, watering, and sunlight requirements.

The enthusiasm among the students was inspiring, as they eagerly took part in sowing seeds and preparing the soil themselves. Teachers and supervisors encouraged teamwork and curiosity, helping students understand the importance of nurturing plants with patience, consistency, and care. This hands-on activity transformed a simple gardening session into a memorable educational experience, blending learning with environmental stewardship.

The event reflected PISQ's alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises environmental sustainability and responsible use of natural resources. By engaging students in practical green activities, PISQ continues to promote values of self-reliance, ecological balance, and respect for nature.

Principal Ch. Muhammad Afzal's initiative to introduce organic kitchen gardening at PISQ has been a source of inspiration for both students and staff. His unwavering commitment to environmental learning has enabled this project to thrive for the second consecutive year, turning the school's green spaces into living classrooms of sustainability.

The school extends sincere appreciation to the Vice Principals of the Kindergarten, Primary, and Girls' Wings for their support and coordination in ensuring active student participation. Their contribution helped make the activity a smooth and successful endeavour.

Looking ahead, Phase II of the Organic Kitchen Gardening Project will involve transferring the sprouted seedlings into permanent vegetable beds. Students will continue their learning journey by monitoring plant growth, managing watering schedules, and preparing organic compost. The project will culminate in an Eco-Exhibition, showcasing the harvested produce and celebrating students' dedication to building a greener future.