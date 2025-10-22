Ambassadors Praise Amir's Visionary Address, Qatar's Leadership And Global Role

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassadors of several countries in Doha lauded the address delivered by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term of the Shura Council, describing it as a“visionary blueprint for sustainable growth, human development, and principled diplomacy”. The envoys commended His Highness's emphasis on investing in human capital, maintaining economic resilience, and upholding justice and peace globally.

They highlighted Qatar's growing influence as a trusted mediator and humanitarian partner, noting that under H H the Amir's leadership, the nation continues to combine stability at home with constructive engagement on the international stage.

Ambassador of Italy, H E Paolo Toschi

The Ambassador of Italy expressed his appreciation for H H the Amir's continued commitment to diplomacy and mediation, as reflected in the constant dialogue with the Italian President of the Council of Ministers, H E Giorgia Meloni.

“Italy, like Qatar, remains engaged in diplomatic and security efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, with the shared objective of advancing the two-state solution as the only viable path toward peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, H E Muhammad Aamer

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I deeply appreciate Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address on the opening of the First Ordinary Session of the Second Legislative Chapter of the 54th Annual Assembly of the Shura Council. H H the Amir's address reflected significant achievements of Qatar's economy and foreign policy over the past year as well as highlighted key policy targets for future as well.

Pakistan lauds and congratulates the State of Qatar over its outstanding continued economic growth coupled with achievements in environmental sustainability, development of human capital as well as reforms in social justice system. His Highness's emphasis on cultivating youth based on cultural and religious tenants is also praiseworthy.

Pakistan greatly appreciates the mediation role that the state of Qatar has been in resolution of global conflicts and issues in the region and beyond. State of Qatar became victim of aggression by Israel due to its mediation role in the regional conflicts. Peacemakers stood side by side our brotherly State of Qatar following these acts of aggression and strongly condemned such acts which are in blatant violation of established international norms. The UNGA unanimously passed a Resolution which condemned Israel's blatant aggression against Qatar.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Qatar to express profound solidarity with the brother people of Qatar and also joined Islamic leaders to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Conference. The bold and principled stance of His Highness the Amir regarding genocide of the Palestinians and the ongoing armed aggression by Israel in Gaza and sustained efforts by the State of Qatar for a permanent ceasefire as well as establishment of a Palestinian State is reflective of Pakistan's position on the issue.



Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul

It was an honour to listen to the address of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the opening of the new session of the Shura Council today. His Highness's speech reflected a clear vision for Qatar's continued growth and sustainable development, as well as a steadfast commitment to promoting international peace and security.

Over the past years, Qatar has made remarkable progress in the fields of energy, economy, technology, education, and culture, and these achievements were aptly highlighted in His Highness's remarks. India looks forward to deepening its partnership with Qatar across these key sectors in the years ahead. His Highness also underscored the vital importance of education and family values in our societies - a message that resonates deeply in today's technology-driven world.

As reaffirmed in his address, Qatar continues to play a constructive role in mediation, conflict resolution, and humanitarian initiatives through its active diplomacy. We had condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty in the recent attacks and expressed our solidarity with the people of Qatar.

India also appreciates Qatar's efforts towards a ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and welcomes the recent agreement in this regard. We hope these efforts will bring much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and help pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar, H E Arman Issagaliyev

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address to the Shura Council was a compelling reflection on how nations can sustain stability and ambition amid profound global transitions.

The speech combined economic realism with a broader strategic outlook - one that places human development, education, and innovation at the centre of national strength.

In a world reshaped by rapid technological change and shifting geopolitical dynamics, such clarity of purpose feels both necessary and timely.

Qatar's own trajectory over recent years stands as persuasive evidence of this vision in action. The country has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of regional and global challenges, maintaining steady growth, a robust fiscal position, and a reputation as one of the most attractive investment destinations.

Its success illustrates how strategic foresight, good governance, and long-term social planning can transform scale into influence and ambition into stability.

These priorities strongly resonate with Kazakhstan's approach to economic diversification and human-centred modernization. Both nations are pursuing forward-looking reforms, building knowledge economies, and nurturing new generations capable of contributing to global innovation. The partnership between Qatar and Kazakhstan continues to expand across multiple fields in line with Qatar's National Development Strategy, reflecting a shared belief that progress must be both inclusive and sustainable.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Qatar, H E Sira Swangsilpa

I wish to commend the vision and achievements of the State of Qatar as outlined by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Inauguration of the 54th Ordinary Session of Shura Council. His Highness's address reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to promoting lasting peace and sustainable development, including its vital role as a trusted mediator and humanitarian partner. Under His Highness's leadership, Qatar has achieved remarkable progress in economic growth, human development, and judicial reform.

Thailand shares Qatar's aspirations for sustainable and inclusive development, guided by the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Thailand's Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model, both of which place innovation and sustainability at the heart of development. In this spirit, our collaboration has deepened in recent years.

Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar, H E Nguyen Huy Hiep

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's speech delivered at the opening of the new session of the Shura Council is both visionary and inspiring. It clearly reflects Qatar's strong commitment to sustainable national development, human capital investment, and constructive international engagement.

Vietnam highly values the impressive achievements that Qatar has made under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir - especially in the fields of economic diversification, education, innovation, and renewable energy. These priorities not only strengthen Qatar's long-term resilience but also contribute positively to regional and global stability and prosperity.

We also commend Qatar's active diplomatic efforts and humanitarian contributions, which have earned the country great respect in the international community. I am confident that under His Highness's guidance, Qatar will continue to advance steadily toward realizing the Qatar National Vision 2030 and achieving even greater success in the years ahead.