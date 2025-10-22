AI, Emerging Tech Accelerate Sustainable Operations In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies are rapidly transforming the future of facility management in Qatar, driving smarter, more efficient, and sustainable operations across the built environment. An expert has stated that leveraging AI-driven insights and modern maintenance solutions is essential to optimise building performance and reduce operational costs, particularly in Qatar's challenging climate during the Qatar International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition (QIFMCE) and the LED Power and Renewable Energy Expo (LEPEX), which concluded yesterday.

“There will be discussions on solar panels and how those advanced technologies can be maintained in terms of facility management,” Deputy Chairman of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng Ahmed Alsumaiti, told The Peninsula.“The world is transitioning into that, and the changes are unique to this region, with challenges like heat and dust. The focus will be on how we can utilise technology to optimise performance in these conditions.

The official stressed that AI applications are expected to play a key role in these discussions. Alsumaiti said industry leaders will explore how predictive AI tools can model heat and sunlight distribution to enhance efficiency and asset longevity.“It's really about the expected generated heat and sunlight based on time and how we can distribute that and integrate those unique solutions,” he said.“AI is a tool that comes with its own challenges, but the idea is to take it to the ground level and see what can be done practically.”

Alsumaiti highlighted that this joint platform marks the culmination of years of continued professional engagement in Qatar's facility management sector.“This conference and exhibition come as a result of a series of engagements related to the facility management sector,” he said.“For the last three years, we have held monthly sessions discussing the various stages of facility management from design and construction to execution, planning, and operations. All of those discussions actually resulted in what we see today.”

The Deputy Chairman remarked that the Qatar Society of Engineers' vision is to elevate these discussions to an international stage.“We wanted to have it at a global level and bring regional players into the picture so that we can really harvest, learn, and pass on the knowledge from Qatar as well. This is how the Qatar Society of Engineers played a role by cultivating ideas and collaborations that ultimately shaped this exhibition and the event you see today,” Alsumaiti said.

He further emphasised that adopting facility management best practices and advanced technologies offers long-term benefits for building owners and operators. Alsumaiti said,“Ultimately, operators and owners need to take the idea of facility management seriously”.“It's important for extending the life of their assets and represents a better investment prospect. New technologies, AI, and other tools should be deployed to reduce costs and make operations more efficient for both public and private entities,” he added.

As QIFMCE and LEPEX conclude, they serve as platforms for collaboration, showcasing Qatar's leadership in combining innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence in the built environment.