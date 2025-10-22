403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand’s Ex-PM Quits as Pheu Thai Leader
(MENAFN) Thailand’s former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra resigned Wednesday from her role as leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, local media reported.
In a public statement, Paetongtarn confirmed she will remain active as a party member. Thai media cited her saying, “Pheu Thai, as one of the country’s main political forces, must evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change.”
She further explained that her resignation aims to allow the party the flexibility to implement reforms and create “a more complete and modern Pheu Thai.”
This development follows a major setback in August when the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office over an ethics violation. The court found that during a phone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, she had jeopardized national interests by making assurances related to a border dispute and criticizing a Thai military general.
Paetongtarn’s dismissal adds to ongoing instability in Thailand’s political scene, which continues to grapple with persistent conflicts between elected officials and the judiciary since the 2006 removal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
In a public statement, Paetongtarn confirmed she will remain active as a party member. Thai media cited her saying, “Pheu Thai, as one of the country’s main political forces, must evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change.”
She further explained that her resignation aims to allow the party the flexibility to implement reforms and create “a more complete and modern Pheu Thai.”
This development follows a major setback in August when the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office over an ethics violation. The court found that during a phone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, she had jeopardized national interests by making assurances related to a border dispute and criticizing a Thai military general.
Paetongtarn’s dismissal adds to ongoing instability in Thailand’s political scene, which continues to grapple with persistent conflicts between elected officials and the judiciary since the 2006 removal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment