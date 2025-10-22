EAA's Silatech, ILO Host Global Townhall To Empower Youth For Digital Future

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, through its Silatech Programme, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), successfully hosted a global youth townhall titled“Digitally Powered Economic Journeys.”

The townhall brought together more than 500 participants, including youth, development practitioners, and partners from across the globe to take stock of youth economic empowerment programming, with a lens of exploring the impact of the digital era on youth employment, including self-employment.

The townhall explored how the digital era is reshaping skills, employment, and economic opportunities for youth worldwide, with a particular focus on marginalised youth.

Participants shared experiences, lessons, and recommendations on how technology can be harnessed to expand decent work and inclusive growth, especially in the Global South.

The session examined the impact of rapid digital transitions and technological advancements on youth employability, entrepreneurship, and access to livelihood opportunities.

Discussions also addressed the need for youth economic empowerment programmes to be designed in light of the impacts of technology and AI on the future of work.

Within this context, ILO delivered a presentation on the progress made towards Sustainable Development Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Executive Director of EAA's Silatech Programme, Mana Al Ansari delivered the opening remarks, emphasising the need for partnerships that prepare young people for a digital future.“The digital era is impacting the rules of work and opportunity. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that young people, particularly those in fragile and underserved contexts, are equipped with the skills needed to respond to these rapidly changing times and to thrive in this new economy. Through forums like this, we listen to youth voices and translate their insights into action that advances inclusive and sustainable employment,” he said.

Director of the ILO Office in Qatar, Francesco d'Ovidio said,“Digital transformation holds great potential to create new employment opportunities for young people - but only if it is decent, inclusive, and rights-based. As technology reshapes labour markets, our collective task is to ensure that young people globally are able to thrive in this changing world of work.”