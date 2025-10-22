Amir's Speech Comprehensive, Forward-Looking, And Inspiring: Shura Council Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of Shura Council members have described that speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the inauguration of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, as comprehensive, forward-looking, and inspiring.

Speaking to The Peninsula, they said that the Amir's speech covered a wide range of topics, including economic growth, education, family development, national security, and regional stability among others.

The Shura Council members expressed their appreciation for the Amir's leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing initiatives that support national development, family cohesion, and the preservation of Qatar's cultural and Islamic heritage, while ensuring the well-being of citizens and fostering a resilient, cohesive society.

H E Ameena bint Yousuf Al Jaidah, Member of the Shura Council, described the speech as“broad and inclusive,” covering economic, educational, political, and national security matters. She emphasized the Council's role in supporting initiatives that strengthen family ties and uphold Islamic values and national identity.“We, as Shura Council members, can help amplify this message across society and work on decisions that benefit families and the community at large,” she said.

H E Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Member of the Shura Council, expressed her gratitude to H H the Amir for his trust in the Council. She praised the speech as“beautiful, integrated, and comprehensive,” highlighting sustainable development, citizens' well-being, and economic growth. Al Maslamani also noted the Amir's emphasis on regional stability, peace efforts, and the Palestinian cause, alongside his focus on family and child-rearing.

H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari, Member of the Shura Council, said the speech serves as guidance for all legislative, judicial, and executive authorities to achieve the Amir's vision. He reiterated the Council's commitment to studying draft laws and discussing initiatives that directly affect Qatari society, with a particular focus on family development and youth upbringing.

H E Mohamed bin Muftah Al-Muftah, Member of the Shura Council, described the speech as“excellent and comprehensive,” praising the Amir's clear vision for political, economic, and social development.

H E Khalid bin Ghanim Al-Maadheed, Member of the Shura Council, highlighted the importance of family upbringing and social education in preserving Qatari identity, especially in today's globalised media environment. He also emphasised the Council's awareness of key regional issues, including the ongoing crisis facing the Palestinian people.

The Shura Council members collectively affirmed their commitment to translating the Amir's vision into actionable initiatives that reinforce family cohesion, nurture the next generation, and ensure sustainable national development, while maintaining Qatar's cultural and Islamic heritage at the heart of policy and social programs. The Shura Council yesterday held its first session of the first ordinary meeting of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 54th annual session under the chairmanship of H E Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al-Khulaifi, the oldest member.

