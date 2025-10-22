Qatar, Egypt Discuss Future Joint Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Mostafa Madbouly met with Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, during her visit to Egypt. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and a number of topics of common interest. Meanwhile, the Minister of State for International Cooperation conferred with Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Maya Morsi, during her visit to Egypt. The meeting explored relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, particularly in providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. It also discussed opportunities for implementing future joint projects between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.