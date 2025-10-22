Who Is Francesca Orsini? Hindi Scholar And London University Prof 'Blacklisted', Deported From Delhi Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini was deported from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday. She was stopped from entering India, despite having a valid 5-year e-visa.

Francesca Orsini had arrived in Delhi on October 20 via Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China, news agency ANI reported. Immigration officials at Delhi Airport stopped Orsini upon her arrival.

Despite possessing a valid five-year e-visa, she was informed that she would be deported immediately and instructed to make travel arrangements for her return.

Francesca Orsini had planned to visit friends during her trip and had last travelled to India as recently as October 2024.

Who is Francesca Orsini?

Orsini is a scholar of Hindi. She is Professor Emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where she served with distinction for many years.

The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

Why was Francesca Orsini deported?

A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs told news agency PTI that Francesca Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said. "This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.

Meanwhile, officials told ANI that Orsini was placed on India's blacklist after it was found that she had engaged in activities inconsistent with the conditions of her visa during her previous visit.

The sources added that blacklisting foreign nationals for visa violations is a standard global practice, followed by many countries, to ensure compliance with immigration laws.

What does blacklisting means?

Blacklisting prevents an individual from re-entering the country for a specific period or permanently, depending on the gravity of the violation. Such actions are coordinated between the Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities.

The move aims to ensure that tourism, business, and other visa streams are used transparently and lawfully.

Under Indian law, foreign nationals visiting the country must strictly adhere to the category and purpose mentioned in their visa.

Tourist visa holders are prohibited from undertaking professional work, research, missionary activities, or any form of employment while in India.