From Bowling Alleys To $200 Million Ballrooms: How First Families Have Reshaped White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) In July, the White House announced President Donald Trump's plan to construct a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot state ballroom in the East Wing. Demolition began in October.

Presidents adding amenities to the White House is nothing new. Throughout US history, first families have personalised the residence with additions and renovations reflecting their interests-from bowling alleys to basketball courts.

Here is a look at some of the additions made by presidents, first ladies, and their families over the years.

Greenhouses and Conservatories

Buchanan's niece, Harriet Lane, acted as White House hostess and first lady during the lifelong bachelor's presidency. The greenhouse burned down in 1867 and was replaced with a larger structure of iron and wood, according to a report by Business Insider.

The White House conservatories housed rose houses, camellia houses, orchid houses, and a palm court for tropical plants. President Theodore Roosevelt removed the conservatories in 1902 to make room for the West Wing and built a small greenhouse that is now the site of the Smithsonian American History Museum.



The White House conservatory.

Tennis Courts and Swimming Pools

The original tennis court eventually became the site of the White House's outdoor swimming pool, with a new tennis court constructed elsewhere. President George H.W. Bush expanded the tennis court in 1989, and Melania Trump refurbished it in 2020.

President Gerald Ford added an outdoor swimming pool in 1975, complete with a cabana and a tunnel connecting it to the West Wing ground floor, allowing him to move between the two without going outside.

President Barack Obama adapted the tennis court for full-court basketball with painted lines and removable hoops, often playing with staff and even coaching his daughter Sasha's fourth-grade basketball team, the Vipers. President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Maisy, was also a member of the team, the report further added.

Warren G. Harding on the White House tennis courts in 1923.

Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

First Lady Ellen Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson, established the Rose Garden in 1913. Designed by George E. Burnap and Beatrix Farrand as a formal flower garden, it was later used for events and press conferences.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton had a quarter-mile jogging track installed along the South Lawn, after his running around Washington, DC, was disrupted by Secret Service protection. First Lady Hillary Clinton gifted her husband the White House Music Room in 1996, a soundproof space for him to practice the saxophone and display music memorabilia.

Michelle Obama planted the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in 2009 to encourage healthy living. The 2,800-square-foot garden produces around 2,000 pounds of food each year. First Lady Melania Trump has continued tending the vegetable garden and inviting local schoolchildren to help harvest its produce.

In his second term, Trump transformed the Rose Garden into a patio rebranded as "The Rose Garden Club." He explained to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the lawn "just doesn't work" for large events as the grass gets wet and women's high heels sink into the ground. In June, workers installed concrete and stone tiles, and the garden reopened in August with restaurant-style seating and tiles along the border featuring nods to the stars and stripes of the American flag and the presidential seal.

The White House Rose Garden pictured in 1914.

Solariums and Recreational Spaces

The Solarium, or Sun Room, dates back to President William Howard Taft, though it was officially built on the third floor in 1927 during Calvin Coolidge's presidency. Taft initially created a "sleeping porch" to cool off in summer. Grace Coolidge later dubbed the sunny room the "Sky Parlor." Harry Truman remodelled it in 1952, adding a kitchenette, it added.

Many presidents and their families have used the Solarium recreationally. Dwight Eisenhower enjoyed grilling on the Promenade outside, while Lyndon Johnson's teenage daughters, Luci and Lynda, used it as a hangout.

Indoor Entertainment

President Franklin D. Roosevelt had the White House indoor swimming pool built in 1933 for physical therapy. FDR also converted a cloakroom into a movie theatre in 1942, which has undergone several decor changes over the years.

The White House Bowling Alley was built for Harry Truman in 1947 and moved to the Executive Office Building in 1955. The Nixons then had a one-lane alley built under the North Portico in 1969.

President Dwight Eisenhower installed a putting green in 1954, which Bill Clinton moved outside the Oval Office in 1995. Richard Nixon transformed a bedroom into a Game Room in 1970, equipped with pool and ping-pong tables.

Pool tables at the White House date back to John Quincy Adams. Abraham Lincoln described himself as a "billiards addict," Eisenhower added four tables at Camp David, and Ronald Reagan was known as a talented player. George H.W. Bush installed a half-basketball court on the South Lawn in 1991.

Modern Additions

Melania Trump oversaw the construction of a new Tennis Pavilion in 2020, inspired by the East and West Wings. She stated, "I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds... It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families."