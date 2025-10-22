Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Marks 3Rd Diwali, Joins Nick Jonas For Laxmi Puja In New York

MENAFN - Live Mint) Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie celebrated her third Diwali this year with family. The Heads of state actress recently shared a series of adorable photos and videos of the celebrations. Nick Jonas' daughter sat in her father's lap as they offered Laxmi Puja prayers and celebrated the Festival of Lights in New York residence.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote,“A little bit of this and so much of that. 🥰 This diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven't discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. 🥺.”

Extending heartfelt greetings on this special occasion, she added,“Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

While Priyanka chose a red outfit for the auspicious occasion, Nick Jonas donned an off-white“Jhodpuri coat.” Malti was dressed in a striking crimson ethnic ensemble. Social media users were impressed by the intimate and vibrant celebration rooted in Indian tradition.

A user wrote, "It is commendable that you have preserved Indian culture ✨ Appreciate 🔥😍."

Another user remarked,“we love her and admire her...coz she is connected to her roots...”

A third user replied,“How respective and loved she will be in her husband's family that others wore salwar too for her even though they are not indian.”

A fourth comment read,“So good to see the way you balance both the cultures and how you never let go of any chance to teach your daughter about our customs and traditions and pass on a part of you in her.”

A fifth user stated,“Sabko apne rang me rang diya..🪔🎇😍”

Modi Toys' Laxmi Devi plush in Priyanka Chopra's Diwali pictures.

In one of the photos, one can see Modi Toys' Laxmi Devi plush placed near the window. The actress offered a glimpse of the celebrations with family and friends. From Diwali item decoration activities, cozy festive gathering to Laxmi Puja, all the rituals of the festival were honoured in an overseas setting.

The 43-year-old actress' mother Madhu Chopra also joined the festivities to make this celebration a memorable one. The photos encapsulated Malti's tender moments with parents Priyanka and Nick.