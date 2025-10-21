China-Egypt Ties Grow As BRI, Other Multilateral Mechanisms Provide Platform To Deepen Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Times: China-Egypt BRI cooperation boosts clean energy, trade, and multilateral growth through solar innovation.

Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In eastern Egypt, rows of photovoltaic modules from Chinese solar technology giant LONGi are providing substantial and stable clean electricity for the water pump irrigation systems in the region's agricultural and pastoral areas. With an installed capacity of 500 kilowatt, it can save over 50,000 yuan ($6,968.4) in electricity costs monthly, effectively reducing agricultural production's operational costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

During this year's Solar & Storage Live Egypt, held from April 29 to 30, the company signed framework agreements for the supply of 50 megawatts of photovoltaic modules with Egyptian distribution partners Egypta Group and Reestech. Following this, LONGi, together with Huawei, Egypta Group, and Egyptian project owner Mecca, signed a 30-megawatt project cooperation agreement, the company told the Global Times in a statement.

This collaboration marked strong recognition of the solar tech company's product solutions in the Egyptian market, with the three parties jointly promoting the widespread application of high-efficiency photovoltaic modules in the country, the company noted.

Cooperation in the field of solar power between enterprises of the two countries is a microcosm of the high-quality collaboration between China and Egypt under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to the Xinhua News Agency, in recent years, Chinese enterprises in Egypt have achieved numerous African "firsts": constructing the continent's tallest building, establishing and operating a world-class large-scale glass fiber production base, assisting in the construction of Egypt's largest vaccine storage center, building and operating Africa's largest and most technologically advanced cement production cluster, and helping Egypt become the first African country with comprehensive satellite assembly, integration, and testing capabilities.

Brighter future

During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's trip to Egypt, he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on July 10, saying that China is willing to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation with Egypt in such areas as economy, trade, finance, manufacturing, new energy, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, according to Xinhua.

Li said that China is willing to encourage more capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt. China is also willing to join Egypt to continue to enrich the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, push for more achievements in cooperation in various fields between the two nations, and keep moving forward to the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

"Infrastructure shortcomings are the most significant bottleneck hindering the development of developing countries. Through the BRI, China has promoted infrastructure connectivity with partner countries, including Egypt, thereby laying a solid foundation for their economic growth," Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Sunday. She added that financial connectivity and talent development have also injected momentum into local sustainable development.

Song noted that the Premier's visit to Egypt has charted a course for future cooperation in key development areas. In recent years, China has made rapid strides in emerging sectors such as new energy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy, allowing it to share the dividends of development with African countries, including Egypt. "Strengthening cooperation with Egypt in these emerging fields will also drive collaboration across related sectors in North Africa and the entire African continent," Song said.

In addition, as both Egypt and China possess rich tourism resources, strengthening tourism cooperation has effectively enhanced people-to-people connectivity between the two nations, the expert said.

From museums to pyramids, from southern temples to Red Sea coastal resorts, Chinese tourists are flocking to Egypt in a steady stream. During this year's Dragon Boat Festival, searches for Egyptian hotels led outbound tourism, surging by 193 percent year-on-year, Trip told the Global Times on Sunday.

In June this year, Air China announced the launch of a direct Beijing-Cairo flight route starting on July 9. Ahmed Youssef, head of the Tourism Promotion Authority of Egypt, said that the new route is expected to inject strong momentum into fostering closer people-to-people exchanges and deepening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Promoting multilateralism

During his meeting with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Premier Li noted that China is willing to work with Egypt to enhance communication and coordination within multilateral platforms including the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and practice true multilateralism.

Li added that China will work with Egypt to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and to push for the steady and long-term development of China-Arab and China-Africa cooperation, according to Xinhua.

Egypt officially joined BRICS in early 2024. In an interview with Xinhua, Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said that Egypt's membership in BRICS has opened up "greater horizons," expanding opportunities to benefit from China's "inspiring" experience in high-quality development and modernization.

He emphasized BRICS' importance as a forum for emerging economies to discuss priorities and policies, and coordinate efforts to exchange expertise to enhance trade, economic, and investment relations. He also underscored the role of the New Development Bank in financing infrastructure and development projects in BRICS nations, according to Xinhua.

Song noted that multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS and the BRI have provided African countries like Egypt with access to public goods and platform-building opportunities, offering significant prospects for the Global South.

"Under these multilateral mechanisms, countries have explored numerous new areas of cooperation, such as local currency swaps, further promoting the independent development of developing countries. At the same time, cooperation in emerging fields has injected new momentum into their development," Song said.

In addition, BRICS and BRI have effectively provided developing countries with a regularized platform to build consensus on development, fostering deeper communication and cooperation. This enables countries to better integrate their development aspirations, forming a cohesive force to represent the Global South and to promote a more just and democratic global governance system, the expert said.

