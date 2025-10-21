Smartdv Announces Multiple Customer Licenses For MIPI® Soundwire® I3SSM 1.0 IP Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive support for both MIPI SoundWire I3S 1.0 and draft 1.1 specifications delivers flexible, standards-aligned integration for advanced audio, voice, and control subsystems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDVTM, a leading provider of flexible, highly configurable, and customizable semiconductor Design IP (intellectual property) and Verification IP (VIP), today announced that multiple customers have licensed its MIPI SoundWire I3STM IP portfolio, which supports both the newly adopted I3S 1.0 specification and the draft 1.1 specification. The portfolio includes Controller (Manager & Peripheral) IP and Verification IP, enabling SoC and ASIC teams to confidently design, verify, and prototype next-generation audio and control interfaces in alignment with the evolving SWI3S standard.

Highlights:



SmartDV's MIPI SoundWire I3S IP suite is gaining rapid traction, with multiple customers on board and new engagements underway.



The portfolio includes:





Controller IP – Manager and Peripheral roles, supporting flexible data/control transport with precise synchronization.



Verification IP – Comprehensive protocol coverage with configurable timing and corner-case checks. Advanced IP configuration and customization options, with tailored deliverables, including FPGA and emulation applications.



Full compliance with MIPI SoundWire I3S 1.0, with forward compatibility and early feature enablement for I3S 1.1 (draft).

Seamless integration across major EDA environments and compatibility with all leading simulators.



“The rapid adoption of our SoundWire I3S IP portfolio demonstrates the industry's trust in our ability to deliver standards-aligned design-ready IP solutions for next-generation SoCs,” said Deepak Kumar Tala, CEO and Managing Director, SmartDV.“By supporting both the adopted 1.0 and draft 1.1 specifications, we're enabling designers to future-proof their audio and sensor architectures as the MIPI SoundWire standard evolves.”

SmartDV's MIPI SoundWire I3S IP portfolio enables seamless integration of digital audio and control signals within SoCs and ASICs. Designed for mobile, consumer, automotive, and IoT applications, the IP delivers high bandwidth, low latency, and exceptional noise immunity through a compact two-pin, multi-drop architecture, providing a unified and power-efficient interface for next-generation embedded audio systems.

SmartDV's MIPI SoundWire I3S IP solutions are available globally for immediate licensing. Please visit the following product pages for additional technical details:



MIPI SoundWire I3S Manager IP

MIPI SoundWire I3S Peripheral IP MIPI SoundWire I3S Verification IP



For questions or to request licensing information, contact us today.

SmartDV will be highlighting its new MIPI SoundWire I3S IP portfolio at SEDEX 2025, taking place October 22–24 in Seoul, Korea. If you are attending, we invite you to visit our booth #C424 to learn how our IP solutions can accelerate your next-generation semiconductor designs. Our team will be available to provide detailed insights and discuss how SmartDV's solutions can support your upcoming projects.

About SmartDV

At SmartDVTM, we believe there's a better way to approach semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuits. We've been focused exclusively on IP since 2007, so whether you're sourcing standards-based design IP for your next SoC, ASIC, or FPGA, or seeking verification solutions (VIP) to put your chip design through its paces, you'll find SmartDV's IP straightforward to integrate. By combining proprietary SmartCompilerTM technology with the knowledge of hundreds of expert engineers, SmartDV can customize IP to meet your unique design objectives: quickly, economically, and reliably. Don't allow other suppliers to force one-size-fits-all cores into your chip design. Get the IP you need, tailored to your specifications, with SmartDV: IP Your Way.

Learn more about SmartDV and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SmartDV, SmartDV Technologies, SmartDV NA, SmartCompiler, IP Your Way, and the SmartDV logo are trademarks of SmartDV Technologies India Private Limited. Any and all other trademarks present in this release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

