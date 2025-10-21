Bitget Wallet Rolls Out Multichain Gas Abstraction, Removing Native Token Friction

The feature enables token transfers and decentralized swaps with gas fees deducted directly from USDT, USDC or BGB balances at the time of execution. By removing the need to pre-fund network-specific gas tokens, Bitget Wallet aligns the self-custodial experience more closely with that of centralized platforms.

The gas abstraction system is implemented natively in the wallet interface and requires no user activation or separate balances. Users see fees quoted in USDT, USDC or BGB, which are deducted automatically upon transaction. The feature currently supports major EVM chains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism, in addition to Solana and TRON. Support for additional chains, such as Plasma, Sei, Morph, is in active development.

"Abstracting gas payments is a foundational step toward making self-custody usable at scale," said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet."It removes one of the most persistent frictions in Web3 - the need to manage native gas tokens across fragmented ecosystems."

The underlying infrastructure varies by chain. On EVM networks, Bitget Wallet implements EIP-7702, enabling stablecoin gas payments by allowing EOAs to delegate execution to smart contract logic. On Solana, it uses the native Paymaster model to bypass the need for SOL, while on TRON, an energy leasing mechanism abstracts gas costs. Each approach removes the need for users to manage native tokens during transactions.

This rollout builds on Bitget Wallet's existing gas account system GetGas, which allows users to pre-fund gas fees with USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB across 14 networks. While GetGas marked the beginning of gas simplification, the latest architecture represents a shift toward total gas abstraction, eliminating even the need to top up gas separately.

Bitget Wallet supports cross-chain swaps and transfers across 24 blockchains, making it one of the most comprehensive cross-chain infrastructures available today. Future updates will further extend gas abstraction capabilities to cross-chain transactions, continuing the shift toward a seamless, chain-agnostic user experience.

