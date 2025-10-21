403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Survey Reveals Stance Towards Volunteering for Military Service
(MENAFN) A recent survey by research company IBRiS, reported by a media outlet on Friday, reveals that approximately one in four Poles would willingly volunteer to join the military or related organizations if Poland were to face an attack.
The study, which was conducted between October 10 and 11 for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, shows that 25.6% of respondents would choose to enlist voluntarily.
In addition, 20.4% stated they would wait to be conscripted into the armed forces.
The survey also highlighted that 22.3% of participants would relocate their families to safer regions within Poland, while 12.7% would attempt to flee abroad.
Meanwhile, 36.5% indicated they would stay and protect their families where they currently reside, and 15.2% mentioned they would not take any action.
Fewer than 5% were uncertain about how they would respond.
The poll uncovered a clear political divide regarding willingness to defend the nation.
Supporters of opposition parties, along with undecided voters, were notably more inclined to volunteer than those backing the ruling Civic Coalition.
Among those who expressed a willingness to enlist, 33% were undecided voters, and 29% supported opposition parties.
The group was primarily composed of men in their fifties from small towns with primary or vocational educational backgrounds, many of whom had previously supported the far-right Confederation alliance or presidential candidates Grzegorz Braun and Adrian Zandberg.
On the other hand, those who said they would wait to be conscripted were mostly men over the age of 30, rural residents, and highly educated voters who had supported the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party in the last parliamentary elections or far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen in this year's presidential race.
The study, which was conducted between October 10 and 11 for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, shows that 25.6% of respondents would choose to enlist voluntarily.
In addition, 20.4% stated they would wait to be conscripted into the armed forces.
The survey also highlighted that 22.3% of participants would relocate their families to safer regions within Poland, while 12.7% would attempt to flee abroad.
Meanwhile, 36.5% indicated they would stay and protect their families where they currently reside, and 15.2% mentioned they would not take any action.
Fewer than 5% were uncertain about how they would respond.
The poll uncovered a clear political divide regarding willingness to defend the nation.
Supporters of opposition parties, along with undecided voters, were notably more inclined to volunteer than those backing the ruling Civic Coalition.
Among those who expressed a willingness to enlist, 33% were undecided voters, and 29% supported opposition parties.
The group was primarily composed of men in their fifties from small towns with primary or vocational educational backgrounds, many of whom had previously supported the far-right Confederation alliance or presidential candidates Grzegorz Braun and Adrian Zandberg.
On the other hand, those who said they would wait to be conscripted were mostly men over the age of 30, rural residents, and highly educated voters who had supported the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party in the last parliamentary elections or far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen in this year's presidential race.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment