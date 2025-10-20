

Adjunct Professor, IE School of Humanities, IE University Associate Professor of Middle East History, California State University San Marcos

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Ibrahim Al-Marashi is Associate Professor of Middle East history at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM). He obtained his doctorate in Modern History at University of Oxford, completing a thesis on the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. His research focuses on 20th century Iraqi history, particularly regime resilience, civil-military relations, and state-sponsored violence during the Ba'athist-era from 1968 to 2003. He has researched the formation of the post-Baathist Iraqi state and the evolution of ISIS since its earliest incarnations during the Iraqi insurgency in 2003. He is co-author of Iraq's Armed Forces: An Analytical History (Routledge, 2008), and The Modern History of Iraq, with Phebe Marr (Westview 2016).

–present Associate Professor of Middle East History, California State University San Marcos

2004 University of Oxford, Dphil History

ExperienceEducation