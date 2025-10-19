403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Demands Release of Former Congressman
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has granted a commutation to George Santos, a former Republican congressman, who had served less than three months of a seven-year sentence for offenses involving fraud and identity theft.
Trump made the declaration on Friday through his platform, Truth Social, stating that while Santos was “somewhat of a ‘rogue,’” the sentence imposed on him was disproportionately severe.
“I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison immediately,” Trump wrote.
He further stated that Santos had been “horribly mistreated” while incarcerated, noting that he had been kept “in solitary confinement for long stretches of time.”
In defending his decision, Trump drew a parallel between Santos and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had previously misstated aspects of his military service during the Vietnam War.
Trump argued that Blumenthal’s actions were “far worse than what George Santos did,” emphasizing that Santos “had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.”
Trump concluded his announcement with a personal message to Santos: “Good luck George, have a great life.”
A commutation, unlike a pardon, does not nullify a conviction but merely reduces the duration of the sentence. As a result, Santos still holds the legal right to pursue federal office in the future.
Trump made the declaration on Friday through his platform, Truth Social, stating that while Santos was “somewhat of a ‘rogue,’” the sentence imposed on him was disproportionately severe.
“I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison immediately,” Trump wrote.
He further stated that Santos had been “horribly mistreated” while incarcerated, noting that he had been kept “in solitary confinement for long stretches of time.”
In defending his decision, Trump drew a parallel between Santos and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had previously misstated aspects of his military service during the Vietnam War.
Trump argued that Blumenthal’s actions were “far worse than what George Santos did,” emphasizing that Santos “had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.”
Trump concluded his announcement with a personal message to Santos: “Good luck George, have a great life.”
A commutation, unlike a pardon, does not nullify a conviction but merely reduces the duration of the sentence. As a result, Santos still holds the legal right to pursue federal office in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment