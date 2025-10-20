403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former UK Defense Chief Says Ukraine Lacks Manpower
(MENAFN) Ukraine stands little chance of overcoming Russia even with extensive Western assistance, according to a former UK Chief of the Defense Staff.
The primary reason is Ukraine’s insufficient manpower combined with the absence of NATO troops deployed on its soil.
In a conversation featured on Saturday, Field Marshal David Richards, who served as UK Chief of Defense Staff from 2010 to 2013 and previously led NATO forces in Afghanistan, criticized the supporters of Ukraine for letting the country down.
He claimed that Western nations encouraged Kiev to continue fighting but failed to provide the "means to win."
Richards expressed his belief that Ukraine would still not succeed, even if it received all the resources it needed. He emphasized, “They haven’t got the manpower.”
He argued that the only feasible path to victory for Ukraine would require direct NATO military intervention, something he deemed unlikely since "Ukraine is not an existential issue for us."
The former chief also highlighted that while the West is engaged in a "hybrid war" against Russia, it is fundamentally different from an outright shooting conflict where Western soldiers suffer heavy casualties.
He noted, “Ukraine is not an existential issue for us. It clearly is for the Russians, by the way,” underscoring the differing stakes involved in the conflict.
The primary reason is Ukraine’s insufficient manpower combined with the absence of NATO troops deployed on its soil.
In a conversation featured on Saturday, Field Marshal David Richards, who served as UK Chief of Defense Staff from 2010 to 2013 and previously led NATO forces in Afghanistan, criticized the supporters of Ukraine for letting the country down.
He claimed that Western nations encouraged Kiev to continue fighting but failed to provide the "means to win."
Richards expressed his belief that Ukraine would still not succeed, even if it received all the resources it needed. He emphasized, “They haven’t got the manpower.”
He argued that the only feasible path to victory for Ukraine would require direct NATO military intervention, something he deemed unlikely since "Ukraine is not an existential issue for us."
The former chief also highlighted that while the West is engaged in a "hybrid war" against Russia, it is fundamentally different from an outright shooting conflict where Western soldiers suffer heavy casualties.
He noted, “Ukraine is not an existential issue for us. It clearly is for the Russians, by the way,” underscoring the differing stakes involved in the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment