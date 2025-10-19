ICLM Reiterates Support For Palestine's Full ILO Membership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The final communiqué of the 6th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) has welcomed Qatar's proposal - in partnership with the OIC Labour Centre; Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC); the Arab Labour Organization; and the International Labour Organization (ILO) - to launch joint regional training programmes aimed at developing unified regional guidelines for the recognition of professional skills and qualifications.

The document underscored the importance of investing in skills development, promoting decent work, and supporting private sector growth to enhance competitiveness among OIC member states. It also encouraged closer cooperation in the fields of occupational safety and health, agricultural skills development, and the use of digital technologies to shape the future of work.

The ministers reiterated their collective support for Palestine's right to full membership in ILO and other international bodies, highlighting the importance of ensuring decent work and economic opportunities for the Palestinian people.

Delegates also commended SESRIC for its regular assessment of the OIC Labour Market Strategy, which helps track progress, identify challenges, and promote knowledge exchange among member states.

The final communiqué further welcomed initiatives to foster networks of small and medium enterprises, women-led cooperatives, and investment promotion agencies, aimed at empowering entrepreneurship and women's economic participation.

The conference called on member states to leverage artificial intelligence and digital technologies to enhance labour market governance, while ensuring ethical and inclusive approaches to technological change. Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 6th ICLM concluded on Thursday in Doha, reaffirming the commitment of member states to strengthen cooperation on employment, social protection, and human capital development.

Chaired by Minister of Labour and Chair of the 6th ICLM, H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, the closing session brought together labour ministers, heads of delegations, and representatives from international and regional organisations, alongside experts and civil society, to adopt the final communiqué of the conference.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Marri praised the“constructive engagement and shared vision” demonstrated by all delegations, which, he said, had“enriched the discussions and strengthened the spirit of partnership among OIC member states.”

“The exchange of ideas and best practices over the past two days has shown that when we work together, we can turn shared challenges into shared progress,” he said.“Our collective efforts today lay the foundation for fairer, more resilient labour markets across the Islamic world.”