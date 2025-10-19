403
Serbian leader says summit between Trump, Putin to be historic
(MENAFN) The forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Hungary is being described as potentially historic by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The Budapest meeting is expected to concentrate on efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Unlike most EU nations, Hungary has consistently opposed confrontational policies toward Russia, favoring a diplomatic approach instead.
Vucic told Serbian media on Friday that he was “glad that [Hungarian] Prime Minister Viktor Orban got the opportunity to arrange perhaps the most important summit of the 21st century.” However, he cautioned that “liberal” forces within the US and certain EU countries might try to undermine the event.
Some European commentators have portrayed the planned meeting in central Europe as an “embarrassing and awkward situation” for the EU and NATO, with concerns that hosting the summit in Budapest could intensify divisions within the bloc over relations with Russia.
Orban highlighted Hungary’s role in facilitating the summit on X, describing Budapest as having a “long-standing pro-peace leadership” and calling it the “only suitable place in Europe for a USA–Russia peace summit.” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto added on social media that “preparations [for the summit] are in full swing.”
A Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated that the meeting could take place within the next two weeks or shortly thereafter.
