403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump shares footage of US Navy demolishing submarine in Caribbean
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has released footage showing the US Navy destroying what he described as a submarine in the Caribbean allegedly carrying large quantities of illegal drugs. The unclassified video was posted on his Truth Social account on Saturday, shortly after the strike was reported.
Trump referred to the vessel as a “very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE,” claiming it was “loaded up with mostly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.” The video depicts the submarine traveling with its deck just at or slightly below the water’s surface, sustaining at least two hits before apparently losing power and beginning to sink.
“There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” Trump wrote.
Since September, the US military has targeted at least five surface vessels, alleging that these boats were involved in drug trafficking by cartels purportedly operating from Venezuela. The submarine strike marked the first instance in which survivors were captured.
Washington has repeatedly accused Venezuela of supporting “narcoterrorists” and has imposed extensive sanctions on the country. The US also recently increased the reward for information leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million.
Trump confirmed that he had authorized covert CIA operations on Venezuelan soil but did not clarify whether the ultimate objective was to remove or eliminate the country’s left-wing leader.
Trump referred to the vessel as a “very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE,” claiming it was “loaded up with mostly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.” The video depicts the submarine traveling with its deck just at or slightly below the water’s surface, sustaining at least two hits before apparently losing power and beginning to sink.
“There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” Trump wrote.
Since September, the US military has targeted at least five surface vessels, alleging that these boats were involved in drug trafficking by cartels purportedly operating from Venezuela. The submarine strike marked the first instance in which survivors were captured.
Washington has repeatedly accused Venezuela of supporting “narcoterrorists” and has imposed extensive sanctions on the country. The US also recently increased the reward for information leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million.
Trump confirmed that he had authorized covert CIA operations on Venezuelan soil but did not clarify whether the ultimate objective was to remove or eliminate the country’s left-wing leader.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment