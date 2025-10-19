403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOC Voices Concern Over Indonesia’s Visa Denial for Israelis
(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday conveyed its "great concern" regarding Indonesia's refusal to grant visas to Israeli athletes for the upcoming Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
This decision comes amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has influenced the host country's stance.
"It was with great concern that the IOC learnt that the Indonesian government has denied the Israeli gymnastics team, including athletes and officials, visas to enter the country for the upcoming 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
The championships are due to begin on 19 October 2025 and are to be held in Jakarta," stated the IOC in an official release.
In the aftermath of Indonesia’s visa refusal, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also dismissed Israel’s appeal to compete in the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, further limiting Israeli participation in the event.
The IOC emphasized its unwavering stance, declaring, "The IOC’s principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement."
Since becoming aware of the circumstances surrounding the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, the IOC has actively engaged with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the IOC Member in Indonesia, the National Olympic Committee, and the Indonesian government in efforts to find a resolution.
However, the organization regretted that no agreement has been reached to date.
This decision comes amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has influenced the host country's stance.
"It was with great concern that the IOC learnt that the Indonesian government has denied the Israeli gymnastics team, including athletes and officials, visas to enter the country for the upcoming 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
The championships are due to begin on 19 October 2025 and are to be held in Jakarta," stated the IOC in an official release.
In the aftermath of Indonesia’s visa refusal, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also dismissed Israel’s appeal to compete in the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, further limiting Israeli participation in the event.
The IOC emphasized its unwavering stance, declaring, "The IOC’s principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement."
Since becoming aware of the circumstances surrounding the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, the IOC has actively engaged with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the IOC Member in Indonesia, the National Olympic Committee, and the Indonesian government in efforts to find a resolution.
However, the organization regretted that no agreement has been reached to date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment