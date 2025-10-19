403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reusable Packaging Systems Seen as Key to Cutting Emissions
(MENAFN) Reusable solutions could have a significant impact on lowering worldwide emissions and minimizing single-use waste, according to sustainable business leader Jonne Hellgren.
He shared these insights on Saturday during the Zero Waste Forum held in Istanbul.
Jonne Hellgren, who founded the Finnish enterprise RePack, described how his company provides reusable packaging for online shopping deliveries.
Customers can return the used packages at no cost either through mail or designated retail collection points.
“We collect them, refurbish them, and put them back into circulation in order to reduce single-use packaging waste,” he told a news agency.
Previously working as a sustainability consultant, Hellgren mentioned that RePack drew inspiration from Finland’s bottle return system, which boasts a 98% return rate.
“We wanted to apply the same thing to e-commerce,” he explained, adding that this project allows him to show his children that he is actively contributing to a greener future.
Hellgren pointed out that expanding reusable systems on a global scale relies more on the supporting infrastructure and consumer habits than on the design of the packaging itself.
He stated, “It's more about the system, the infrastructure, how to collect empties from consumers in an efficient manner, and how to make it easy for you to return them. And then, how to motivate people to return them and how to make it rewarding.”
He shared these insights on Saturday during the Zero Waste Forum held in Istanbul.
Jonne Hellgren, who founded the Finnish enterprise RePack, described how his company provides reusable packaging for online shopping deliveries.
Customers can return the used packages at no cost either through mail or designated retail collection points.
“We collect them, refurbish them, and put them back into circulation in order to reduce single-use packaging waste,” he told a news agency.
Previously working as a sustainability consultant, Hellgren mentioned that RePack drew inspiration from Finland’s bottle return system, which boasts a 98% return rate.
“We wanted to apply the same thing to e-commerce,” he explained, adding that this project allows him to show his children that he is actively contributing to a greener future.
Hellgren pointed out that expanding reusable systems on a global scale relies more on the supporting infrastructure and consumer habits than on the design of the packaging itself.
He stated, “It's more about the system, the infrastructure, how to collect empties from consumers in an efficient manner, and how to make it easy for you to return them. And then, how to motivate people to return them and how to make it rewarding.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment