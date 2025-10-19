403
EU to build ‘space shield’ to protect its satellites from Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly preparing a “space shield” designed to safeguard its satellites from potential threats posed by Russia, according to draft documents. The Defense Readiness Roadmap, revealed on Thursday, presents the initiative as the EU’s response to an “evolving threat landscape” stemming from a “militarized Russia” and other “authoritarian states,” especially as the United States shifts its strategic focus away from Europe.
Russia has dismissed such claims as “nonsense,” accusing Western nations of promoting Russophobia to justify higher military budgets and deflect attention from domestic issues.
The draft outlines that the space shield would be closely linked to the EU’s satellite navigation and communications infrastructure. Its priorities would include space domain awareness, countering jamming and spoofing, and conducting in-orbit operations such as refueling—areas where, as stated in the document, “Europe has clear shortfalls and dependencies.”
No budget or list of participating member states and industrial partners has been disclosed so far. The initiative comes after accusations from multiple European countries that Russia has monitored or attempted to interfere with their military satellites. While Moscow has yet to issue a response this time, it has consistently rejected the weaponization of space, maintaining that its operations follow international law.
The roadmap expands on the ReArm Europe package, a broader plan to mobilize up to €800 billion ($933 billion) for strengthening EU military capabilities under the justification of countering the supposed “Russian threat.” In addition to the space shield, the plan calls for reinforcing the bloc’s eastern border, implementing a EU-wide missile defense system, and establishing a “drone wall,” following reports of drone sightings in member states that were incorrectly attributed to Russia.
