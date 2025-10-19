403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fidan Highlights Israeli Expansionism as Regional Threat
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that the most significant current danger in the region is “Israeli expansionism through Syria.”
He emphasized that Ankara is actively engaged in discussions with the United States and other allies to avoid any further destabilization.
He noted, “The greatest risk is the continuation of Israeli expansionism via Syria. This is the subject we discuss most often, including with the Americans.”
Fidan stressed that Turkey maintains organized communication channels with Damascus to address political, security, and humanitarian matters effectively.
“We are carrying out the Syria issue in a very systematic and institutional manner,” he explained.
He highlighted the existence of a high-level strategic board led by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and a technical coordination committee headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz.
“All detailed issues, from refugees to trade and energy, are handled within this framework,” Fidan added.
Regarding the situation in Syria, Fidan mentioned that the integration of armed groups under a unified military command is advancing, describing it as “a major transition” that has been “largely achieved.”
He also noted that the primary focus under the March 10 agreement is the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group from areas predominantly inhabited by Arabs.
“Everyone expects this to happen soon. Otherwise, serious clashes could occur,” he warned.
He emphasized that Ankara is actively engaged in discussions with the United States and other allies to avoid any further destabilization.
He noted, “The greatest risk is the continuation of Israeli expansionism via Syria. This is the subject we discuss most often, including with the Americans.”
Fidan stressed that Turkey maintains organized communication channels with Damascus to address political, security, and humanitarian matters effectively.
“We are carrying out the Syria issue in a very systematic and institutional manner,” he explained.
He highlighted the existence of a high-level strategic board led by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and a technical coordination committee headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz.
“All detailed issues, from refugees to trade and energy, are handled within this framework,” Fidan added.
Regarding the situation in Syria, Fidan mentioned that the integration of armed groups under a unified military command is advancing, describing it as “a major transition” that has been “largely achieved.”
He also noted that the primary focus under the March 10 agreement is the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group from areas predominantly inhabited by Arabs.
“Everyone expects this to happen soon. Otherwise, serious clashes could occur,” he warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment