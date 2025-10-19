Rishab Shetty Seeks Divine Blessings At The Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple In Rameswaram

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 19 (IANS) Celebrating the success of "Kantara: Chapter 1", Rishab Shetty sought divine blessings at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

Treating the netizens with an overview of the religious visit on X (Earlier known as Twitter), Rishab penned on the mico-blogging site, "At the holy shrine of Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram Sought divine blessings and offered gratitude for the immense love and support showered on #BlockbusterKantara Celebrate the divine energy of #KantaraChapter1, running successfully in cinemas near you! (sic)."

Before this, Rishab participated in the Ganga Aarti during his Varanasi stopover.

"The sacred ghats of Kashi echoed with chants and devotion Offered prayers at the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi a moment of gratitude for the divine journey and the phenomenal success of #BlockbusterKantara. #KantaraChapter1 running successfully in cinemas near you (sic)," Rishab captioned the video of him at the Ganga ghat.

The Sandalwood star also offered prayers at the Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar, Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, and the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

In the meantime, Rishab praised his better half, Pragati, for managing work on two fronts with finesse.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the Kannada sensation shared how his wife perfectly managed work on both fronts.

For the unaware, Pr'agati has worked as the costume designer on "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Talking about this, Rishab told IANS,“Pragati had to work on two fronts. She is a designer on Chapter 1, and also has to manage home, so has done double roles. She has to look after the kids at home, their schooling, and she has settled in Kondapur”.

“Many times, I had very risky sequences to shoot, so that tension was also there for her. So handling that is very difficult. At the same time, as a designer, on the set, she has to make sure that the texture of the fabric, the colours perfectly complement the camera. She did it to perfection," he added.