Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: High Alert Issued For Heavy Rains

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: People in the Telugu states have already had a tough time with the recent heavy rains. As if that wasn't enough, the weather department is now warning of another round of heavy to very heavy rainfall

IMD Rain Alert: Though the monsoon season is officially over, the rains persist. The weather department warns that rain intensity will increase by late October, with more downpours expected.

Heavy rains in August and September wrecked the Telugu states. Now, the weather department warns of new favorable conditions for heavy rain in the Bay of Bengal, causing public anxiety.

A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is set to become a low-pressure area by Tuesday and a depression by Thursday. Heavy rains are expected to start from Wednesday, Oct 22.

Today (Sunday, Oct 19), several AP districts may see light to moderate rain with lightning. The AP Disaster Management Authority advises caution and warns people not to stand under trees.

Yesterday (Saturday), moderate rains occurred in several parts of AP. By 5 PM, Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district recorded 49.7mm, Ghantasala in Krishna district 44.7mm, and Tirupati 27.7mm of rainfall, as reported by APSDMA.

For Telangana today (Sunday, Oct 19), the Hyderabad weather center predicts rain in several districts, issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

On Monday (Oct 19), Diwali, rain is predicted in many Telangana districts. The Hyderabad weather center warns people to be cautious due to risks from thunderstorms and gusty winds.