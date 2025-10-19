403
Pakistan, Afghanistan Seal Deal to Halt Hostilities
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, the Gulf nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.
Brokered by Qatar and Türkiye, the discussions resulted in a pivotal agreement to halt hostilities and develop frameworks for long-term peace and regional stability, according to the official statement.
The agreement outlines plans for additional talks in the near future, aimed at strengthening the ceasefire and ensuring it is effectively upheld over time. These follow-up discussions are intended to reinforce the truce’s longevity and improve security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the outcome is expected to help de-escalate tensions and support long-term regional peace efforts between the two nations.
The ceasefire comes amid escalating clashes along the shared frontier, and observers say this diplomatic breakthrough may mark a critical turning point in bilateral relations.
