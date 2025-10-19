Diwali 2025 Diyas For Prosperity And Positivity: How Many Earthen Lamps To Light On Choti Diwali And Badi Diwali

MENAFN - Live Mint) Diwali 2025: The Festival of Lights, Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is almost here and as we mark one of the most celebrated and auspicious Hindu festivals, the crucial question about number of diyas lights up. Falling on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi.

Choti Diwali (Kali Chaudas): How many earthen lamps to light on Badi Diwali?

It is considered auspicious to light 14 diyas during Choti Diwali, the second day of Diwali festivities, which is being celebrated today, October 18. On Naraka Chaturdashi, one must place a four-faced diya in the centre with 11 diyas surrounding it. The centre one should be lit first followed by others. Symbolic of sweetness and prosperity, add a touch of sugar or sweets to the diyas.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025. This season's 5- day festivities which commenced with Dhanteras on October 18 will culminate with Bhai Dooj on Thursday, October 23. To symbolise victory over evil and light over darkness, devotees light earthen lamps called diyas.

According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi will begin on October 20 at 3:44 PM and ends on October 21 at 5:54 PM.

Pradosh Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:16 PM to 08:23 PM

Nishita Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 11:44 PM to 12:35 AM

Most Hindu families keep Mangalik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut at both side of the main entrance of the home in addition to decorating their homes with marigold flowers, Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees“should keep a red cloth at the right hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery” for Lakshmi Puja. As per Lakshmi Puja Vidhi, one should keep a white cloth at the left-hand side on a raised platform for installing Navgraha gods.

“One should prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth,” Drik Panchang added.

Diwali 2025: How many earthen lamps to light on Badi Diwali?

Diyas symbolise hope for a bright and prosperous future and form an integral part of Diwali celebrations. Light numerous diyas across the home and courtyard on the main day of the festival. Lighting diyas are general guidelines for Diwali celebrations. With no strict rules on the number of diyas, some families celebrate with fewer diyas depending on personal traditions.

Seeking blessings, goodness, positivity and light in life, devotees perform several such rituals for a life filled with life with happiness and prosperity.