Russian Command Withholds Evacuation Of Wounded Troops On Zaporizhzhia Front To Save Vehicles, Partisans Say
“Our agents from the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment report a catastrophic situation with the evacuation of the wounded. The command of several units deliberately refuses to send vehicles and evacuation teams for injured soldiers, condemning them to a painful death,” the partisans said.
Russian soldiers, due to the lack of vehicles and evacuation orders, are dying within the first 24 hours after being wounded. Many of them could have survived if they had received timely medical assistance, ATESH noted.
Officers in these units openly state that“it's easier to find new men than to risk the equipment.”
This is direct evidence that the command of the Russian army considers its soldiers expendable material, the ATESH movement emphasized.Read also: Russia loses 1,150 more soldiers over past day
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Russian occupiers are urgently trying to complete the construction of a military hospital amid heavy losses on the front line.
