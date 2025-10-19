Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tourist Bus Crash in Brazil Results in Seventeen Fatalities

2025-10-19 02:00:21
(MENAFN) The death toll from a tourist bus accident in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco climbed to 17 on Saturday, as two hospitalized passengers succumbed to their injuries, authorities confirmed.

The state government reported that the fatalities include those who died after the initial crash on Friday. The bus, carrying more than 30 passengers, overturned on a highway connecting the municipalities of Paranatama and Saloa in Pernambuco’s Agreste region.

The Federal Highway Police reported that the bus initially veered off course and struck rocks along the roadside. The driver then managed to steer it back onto the correct path, but the vehicle ultimately collided with a sandbank and overturned.

The tourist bus held a valid charter license, local authorities added. Footage from local TV showed the overturned vehicle surrounded by ambulances and rescue teams, highlighting the urgency of the response.

The crash occurred on a notoriously dangerous stretch of highway, known for sharp curves and poor visibility, factors that local media say contribute to frequent accidents in the area.

Following the incident, the driver was taken to a police station for questioning.

