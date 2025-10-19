Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan And Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire On Border

2025-10-19 01:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is reported by Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on .

“During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” the statement reads.

The agreement was signed by Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and representatives from Qatar and Türkiye.

Delegations from both sides also agreed to hold consultations in the coming days to ensure the sustainability and full implementation of the ceasefire.

Read also: Pakistan denies involvement of its citizens in Ukraine wa

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 15, new clashes erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, leaving more than ten civilians and several soldiers dead.

On October 17, the two nations agreed to extend a 48-hour ceasefire until the completion of the planned negotiations in Doha, Qatar's capital.

Photo: x.com/MofaQatar_EN

