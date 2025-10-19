Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Make FIRST Public Appearance Post Marriage WATCH

Singer-actor Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco made their first public appearance as a married couple at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in California, turning heads with their coordinated black outfits and radiant smiles

Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first public outing as a married couple at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in California. The duo, who tied the knot last month, turned heads as they twinned in coordinated black ensembles. Selena stunned in an embellished gown paired with a jacket, her hair neatly tied in a bun with silver earrings completing the look. Benny complemented her in a dark blue shirt under a sleek black blazer and matching trousers. The couple shared smiles and exchanged loving glances while posing for the paparazzi, exuding effortless chemistry.

Social media was abuzz with excitement as pictures and videos of Selena and Benny surfaced online. Fans gushed over their chemistry, with many highlighting how happy they looked together. Comments like“The way they look at each other,” and“Benny's glow up with Selena hits differently,” flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Admirers called them a“sweet couple,” and wished them blessings for their new journey.

Selena and Benny's relationship has been built on both personal and creative bonds. The two, who first worked together on Selena's 2015 hit Same Old Love and later on I Can't Get Enough (2019) and Single Soon (2023), confirmed their romance in December 2023 after months of speculation. They got engaged a year later and tied the knot in elegant Ralph Lauren outfits - Selena in a halter-style white gown with floral accents, and Benny in a classic tuxedo. Professionally, Benny continues to produce chart-topping hits for major artists like Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, while Selena recently starred in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.