Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast For Diwali Issued? Check

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to a lower atmospheric cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the weather department has warned of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 19 to 22

A cyclonic circulation will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Tamil Nadu from Oct 19-22. Heavy showers are expected in districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tirunelveli.

Tamil Nadu Weather

The same conditions will prevail in Puducherry and Karaikal along with Chennai. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places in Coimbatore hills, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Rain to Pour on Diwali Day

The weather department has stated that on October 20, Diwali day, most parts of Tamil Nadu will experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. Heavy rain is possible in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Coimbatore hills, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Dindigul districts.

On October 21 and 22, some places in Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible in isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts.

Where will it rain?

On the 22nd, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain will also occur in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts.

Weather and Temperature in Chennai

In Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy today. Some parts of the city may experience light or moderate rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be around 28-29°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 25-26°C, as per the weather department.