DA Hike News: Uttarakhand Announces 3% Increase In Dearness Allowance For Employees Ahead Of Diwali

In a good news for employees, the Uttarakhand government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for employees and pensioners, a statement has said.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 3 per cent DA hike for employees and pensioners of the state government.

The news comes a day ahead of Diwali, which falls on September 20.

The Uttarakhand DA hike will be applicable to employees and pensioners of local bodies and state government public sector undertakings, the CMO said in its statement.

The effective DA hike will be disbursed with the October salary, to be credited in November. The increased salary will be effective from July 1.

States announce DA hike ahead of Diwali

Not just Uttarakhand, many other states have also announced DA hikes over the past few days ahead of Diwali.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 17 approved a DA hike for employees and pensioners in a festive gesture ahead of Diwali.

The UP DA hike was announced by CM Yogi Adityanath, who said that the dearness allowance has been increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent for all state government employees and pensioners.

Calling the decision a catalyst of security and prosperity for state government staff and retirees during the festival season, CM Yogi said, "On the occasion of the great festival of Deepavali, this decision will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of satisfaction, security, and prosperity in the lives of approximately 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners. Congratulations to all!"

On October 16, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 3 per cent increase in DA for government employees and pensioners. The DA rate has now increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, as per a statement, and will be implemented from July 1.

The Karnataka government on October 15 approved a 2 per cent DA hike from 12.25 per cent to 14.25 per cent to all its employees and pensioners. This is the second DA increase in the current financial year. In May, the government had raised the DA from 10.75 per cent to 12.25 per cent of basic pay.

Apart from this, states like Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are among the states that have announced a DA hike for employees ahead of Diwali.