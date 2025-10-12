Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leyte, Philippines, GFZ Says

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leyte, Philippines, GFZ Says


2025-10-12 02:20:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Leyte, Philippines on Monday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Recommended For You

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquak struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN12102025000049011007ID1110185327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search