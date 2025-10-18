Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City To Witness Change During Kali Puja? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather is changing again before Kali Puja. Will Bhai Phonta be washed out by rain? What is the Alipore Meteorological Department saying? Check out the full photo gallery for details

The Alipore Met office reports a chance of heavy rain in some South Bengal districts for Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta due to a cyclone. Sunday will be cloudy with rain likely in coastal districts.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in coastal districts. Other districts will be partly cloudy. From Tuesday, the sky will be clear and sunny with no rain.

The Met office says no rain is expected during the festive season from Monday to Wednesday. Expect a partly cloudy morning on Monday, followed by a clear, sunny sky.

Light rain with thunderstorms is possible in Darjeeling and Kalimpong today and tomorrow. From Monday, North Bengal will have dry weather with clear, sunny skies and some morning fog.

A cyclonic circulation is forming over the South Andaman Sea. It will intensify into a deep depression by Oct 24, moving northwest and likely strengthening. Updates will follow.