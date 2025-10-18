Playstation's Early Black Friday Offers: Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad And EA Sports PGA Tour Now For $7 Each
Reportedly, this is a hefty 90 per cent discount on their usual $70 price tag, saving players $63 per title. The offer is live only until 23 October, after which all three game will return to full price.Huge savings on blockbuster titles
The report notes that the limited-time sale includes Gotham Knights, EA Sports PGA Tour, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For two of these titles, it is the lowest-ever price on any platform, while the third has never been cheaper on PS5.
Although steeper discounts could arrive during the official Black Friday rush, both WB Games and EA rarely cut prices beyond 90 per cent, making this deal an exceptional early opportunity for players to snag top-tier releases at a fraction of their usual cost.Gotham Knights
Developed by WB Games Montréal, Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG set in a Gotham City without Batman. Players can take control of Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, or Nightwing, either solo or in co-op, to bring justice back to the city's crime-ridden streets.
EA Sports PGA Tour, developed by EA Tiburo, marks the publisher's long-awaited return to golf after 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. Released in 2023, it delivers a detailed simulation experience, complete with authentic courses and pro-level gameplay.
From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League mixes fast-paced combat with third-person shooting. Players take on the roles of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as they try to stop Brainiac's invasion of Metropolis, by taking down the corrupted Justice League.
The sale runs until 23 October, after which the games will revert to their standard $70 pricing. For PlayStation players looking to bulk up their library before the festive shopping season begins, this early Black Friday-style offer is one not to miss.
