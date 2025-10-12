403
Namibia Faces Surge in Cyber Threats
(MENAFN) Namibia encountered over a million cyber threats alongside a comparable number of system vulnerabilities during the first half of 2025, announced Information and Communication Technology Minister Emma Theofelus in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
These incidents were identified by the Namibian Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (NAMSIRT) and involved various cybercrimes such as SIM card fraud, identity impersonation, and internet scams.
The minister further revealed that the ministry is implementing a National Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness Raising Plan.
This initiative is being developed in collaboration with SALT Essential IT, Lifeline Childline Namibia, and UNICEF Namibia. The program offers complimentary in-person and online training sessions aimed at fostering safer internet habits among the population.
A report cited by a local media source from the NAMSIRT detailed that between January 1 and June 30, the team uncovered 1.1 million cyber threats and close to one million system weaknesses.
These numbers highlight a significant rise in cybercrime activities within the country.
In 2024, Namibia suffered over 1.1 million cyberattacks, according to national documentation.
As mentioned by a news agency, certified fraud examiner Melanie Meiring highlighted that these cyber incidents impacted businesses, government organizations, and private individuals alike.
A notable case involved Telecom Namibia, which experienced “a major breach that exposed over 626 gigabytes of sensitive data.”
This increase in cybercrime in Namibia mirrors a wider trend across the African continent.
An Interpol report released in May noted that more than two-thirds of African nations perceive cybercrime as a moderate to severe threat.
The report also stated that cyber offenses account for over 30% of all reported crimes in both Eastern and Western Africa.
