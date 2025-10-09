Trump Declares 'Peace In The Middle East' After Landmark Gaza Ceasefire Deal (WATCH)

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated a landmark ceasefire in Gaza, calling it“peace in the Middle East” and promising the release of all remaining hostages within days.

“So, I want to thank everybody for being here. As you know, last night we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done,” Trump said during a statement outlining the agreement.

He emphasized the historic nature of the deal, noting its scope:“We ended the war in Gaza and really, on a much bigger basis, created peace. And I think it's going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace.”

Trump confirmed that all hostages held in Gaza would be released Monday or Tuesday, describing the process as complicated but underscoring the joy the event would bring:“Getting them is a complicated process. I'd rather not tell you what they have to do to get them...we are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday, and that'll be a day of joy.”

A Unified Regional Effort

The US-led agreement, hammered out in Egypt, involved multiple regional powers, from Qatar to Saudi Arabia to the UAE. Trump praised the unprecedented cooperation:“All of the countries over there...they've all come together. Something which is amazing, actually. They've all come together for this, and they're really probably the best relationships they've ever had.”

Trump added that official signings of the deal would occur in Egypt, following a preliminary signing earlier:“We're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have a signing, an additional signing. We've already had a signing representing me, but we're going to have an official signing.”

Honouring the Lives Lost

The deal comes after more than two years of war following Hamas's October 2023 attacks on Israel. While hostages are being freed, Trump highlighted the human cost of the conflict:“There are approximately 28 dead people, mostly young, mostly men, but - and boys...And to those parents, the dead young man is just as important. As though it were - as though this person were alive, it's amazing.”

Trump described the emotional weight of the process, noting the extraordinary involvement he has personally undertaken:“I've never seen anything quite like it. I've been very much involved. I've never seen anything quite like it.”

Israel Confirms Phase One of Ceasefire

Israeli officials confirmed that all parties signed the first phase of the ceasefire in Sharm El Sheikh, which includes the release of hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement will also see an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and a surge of humanitarian aid into the territory, where the UN has declared famine conditions.

Hamas has agreed to exchange 20 living hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase, while Israel's security cabinet is set to formalize the deal and ensure its implementation within 24 hours.

Mixed Emotions in Gaza and Israel

The announcement was met with jubilation in both Gaza and Israel. In Gaza, displaced residents expressed relief and joy after two years of relentless bombardment:“Honestly, when I heard the news, I couldn't hold back. Tears of joy flowed. Two years of bombing, terror, destruction, loss...we could die at any moment,” said Samer Joudeh, a displaced Palestinian.

In Israel, thousands gathered in Tel Aviv to celebrate, waving Israeli and US flags, holding photos of hostages, and wearing stickers that read:“They're coming back.” Laurence Ytzhak, 54, said,“We have been waiting for this day for 734 days. We cannot imagine being anywhere else this morning.”

While the first phase addresses immediate humanitarian and security concerns, deeper issues-including Hamas's disarmament and Gaza's transitional governance-remain on the negotiating table. Trump's role in shaping a transitional authority in Gaza is yet to be defined, signaling that broader political negotiations will continue.