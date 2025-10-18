Pakistan's Asif Says Ceasefire Reached With Afghanistan, Vows Mutual Respect For Borders

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced late Saturday that a ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and Kabul has been finalized following high-level talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

Asif said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that both sides have agreed to respect each other's territorial sovereignty and halt cross-border attacks immediately.

“The terrorist attacks from Afghanistan soil into Pakistan will cease immediately,” Asif wrote, adding that the two neighbors will establish a permanent mechanism to preserve peace and stability along their shared frontier.

The defence minister confirmed that the next round of negotiations between the delegations will take place on October 25 in Istanbul, where further details of the agreement will be discussed.

Both Islamabad and Kabul expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of Qatar and Turkey in facilitating dialogue after weeks of deadly clashes and retaliatory strikes along the border.

The ceasefire follows several days of Qatari-brokered talks in Doha aimed at de-escalating tensions that have left dozens of civilians and soldiers dead on both sides.

Regional analysts say the agreement could mark a turning point in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, potentially reopening trade routes and easing humanitarian strains amid months of rising hostility and mistrust.

