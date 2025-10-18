Charar-i-Sharief Observes Poshak Bandi, Marking the Start of Annual Urs

Charar-e-Sharif- The annual ritual of Poshak Bandi, the ceremonial changing of the cloth draped over the holy grave of Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), was held with deep religious fervour at Charar-i-Sharief in Budgam. This sacred ritual marks the commencement of the annual Urs celebrations, which honour the revered patron saint of Kashmir.

The Poshak Bandi will be followed by Shab-Khwani, or night-long prayers, on the intervening night of October 19–20, leading up to the main Urs, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025. A public holiday has been declared on the occasion to facilitate participation by devotees.

The ceremonial changing of the cloth was performed by the caretakers of the shrine in the presence of the Waqf Board CEO and members, attracting a massive gathering of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley.

Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani, also known as Alamdar-e-Kashmir or Sheikh ul-Aalam, is revered by both Muslims and Hindus. A venerated Kashmiri Sufi saint, mystic, poet, and Islamic preacher, Sheikh ul-Alam's teachings continue to resonate across generations, leaving a profound imprint on Kashmir's spiritual, cultural, and historical landscape.

Devotees offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in the region. Maqbool Ahmad from Chadoora said,“Attending the Poshak Bandi is a spiritual experience. We pray for the peace, harmony, and well-being of all in Kashmir.”