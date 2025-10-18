A Growing Menace In Kashmir: Sirens, Status, And Silence

THE unchecked and unnecessary use of sirens by government convoys, official vehicles, and even ambulances without patients has become a widespread menace - one that contributes significantly to noise pollution and public inconvenience.

What was once intended to alert citizens during genuine emergencies has now transformed into a symbol of status and authority, often misused without restraint or accountability.

For example, Ganderbal, already notorious for traffic jams, is now grappling with yet another disturbance-the shrill and unregulated blare of sirens from government vehicles. The problem is particularly severe near the Court Complex Ganderbal, located along a busy main road. Constant siren blasts make it extremely difficult for judges, lawyers, and litigants to concentrate, disrupting daily judicial proceedings.

The sanctity of the court - which demands peace, order, and decorum - is under continuous assault. This reckless practice not only disturbs the public but also undermines the credibility and urgency associated with genuine emergencies.

Such misuse clearly breaches the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and violates citizens' fundamental right to a peaceful environment under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.