Police Arrest 17 Long-Time Absconders Across Kashmir
A police spokesperson said the arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to bring long-evading offenders to justice and uphold the rule of law.
Six Arrested in SrinagarADVERTISEMENT
In Srinagar, police apprehended six absconders wanted in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and the RPC.
The accused have been identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Marazi of Sonwar (absconding for 11 years), Arshid Ahmad Shoora of Lalbazar (8 years), Habibulla Bhat of Kupwara (27 years), Gowhar Ahmad Wani of Budgam (4 years), Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh of Shopian (4 years), and Uneeb Mukhtiyar Nathkhan of Soura (16 years).
“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team carried out targeted operations, leading to their successful apprehension. After completing all legal formalities, the accused were produced before the Court at Srinagar,” the police statement said.
Pulwama Police Arrest Three Absconders
In Pulwama district, police arrested two long-term absconders and another individual wanted in a separate case.
The arrested persons include Ab. Salam Dar of Chowan Keller, absconding for 25 years in a case under the Arms Act, and Mohammad Ayoub Tedwa of Thairnoo Keller, wanted for 10 years in a burglary case. Another individual, Mehraj Ud Din Rather of Arigam Chirath, who had been declared an absconder in a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, was also apprehended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment