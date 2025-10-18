Police Arrest 17 Long-Time Absconders Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended 17 long-time absconders who had been evading arrest for years - some for more than three decades - from various districts across the Valley, including Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Shopian, and Sopore. Police has called it a major breakthrough, saying,“It remains committed to bringing to justice all those evading the law, no matter how long it takes.”

A police spokesperson said the arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to bring long-evading offenders to justice and uphold the rule of law.

Six Arrested in Srinagar

In Srinagar, police apprehended six absconders wanted in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and the RPC.

The accused have been identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Marazi of Sonwar (absconding for 11 years), Arshid Ahmad Shoora of Lalbazar (8 years), Habibulla Bhat of Kupwara (27 years), Gowhar Ahmad Wani of Budgam (4 years), Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh of Shopian (4 years), and Uneeb Mukhtiyar Nathkhan of Soura (16 years).

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team carried out targeted operations, leading to their successful apprehension. After completing all legal formalities, the accused were produced before the Court at Srinagar,” the police statement said.

Pulwama Police Arrest Three Absconders

In Pulwama district, police arrested two long-term absconders and another individual wanted in a separate case.

The arrested persons include Ab. Salam Dar of Chowan Keller, absconding for 25 years in a case under the Arms Act, and Mohammad Ayoub Tedwa of Thairnoo Keller, wanted for 10 years in a burglary case. Another individual, Mehraj Ud Din Rather of Arigam Chirath, who had been declared an absconder in a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, was also apprehended.