Nepal And Oman Secure 2026 T20 World Cup Berths Ahead Of Super Six Clash
The Super Six phase has produced a series of thrillers, with five of the first six matches going into the final over, and both Nepal and Oman demonstrating composure in clutch moments to punch their World Cup tickets.
Nepal, unbeaten in the group stage, carried two points into the Super Six and went on to win two final-ball thrillers against the UAE and Qatar. In a dramatic contest against the Emiratis, Dipendra Singh Airee was hit for six by Dhruv Parashar* to leave just three runs required from three balls, but Nepal held their nerve - a catch by Sundeep Jora followed by two run-outs sealed a last-gasp win.
A day later, Rohit Paudel's side pulled off another Houdini act. Defending 148, Nepal looked out of the contest as Qatar reached 97/1 inside 12 overs, but Sandeep Lamichhane's stunning spell of 5-18 flipped the script. The leg-spinner's incisive bowling triggered a collapse that saw Qatar fall short by 10 runs, handing Nepal a memorable victory and their 2026 T20 World Cup qualification.
Oman mirrored Nepal's consistency, also carrying two points into the Super Six stage and making an immediate impact. They began by comfortably defending 172 against Qatar before pulling off a tight chase against the UAE. Chasing in that encounter, Oman relied on Nadeem Khan's late fireworks, as he struck a four and a six off consecutive deliveries against Muhammad Arfan to seal the win with two balls remaining.
Meanwhile, the UAE remain in contention for the final qualification spot after a dominant win over Samoa, setting up a crucial clash against Japan on October 16. The Emiratis currently occupy third place, while Qatar still have an outside chance - needing to beat Samoa, hope for other results to go their way, and edge the competition on net run rate.
Samoa, despite upsetting Papua New Guinea in the group stage, have been eliminated following consecutive defeats.
