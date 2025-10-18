Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Talks With US On Tariffs Ongoing: Swiss Economics Minister


2025-10-18 03:28:24
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A Swiss delegation led by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin held talks with American representatives on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meeting in Washington. Among the US delegates was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This content was published on October 18, 2025 - 10:55 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
“Diplomatic and political exchanges will continue in order to obtain a rapid reduction in the additional customs duties,” Parmelin told news agency Keystone-SDA at the end of the meeting on Friday, in reference to the 39% tariffs imposed by the US on Swiss goods.

Speaking to Swiss public television RTS, Parmelin said the government“is waiting for a signal from the United States. This is also why we are maintaining contacts, both at a high level and at a technical level, so that we are ready when the time comes for the president to make a decision, since ultimately it is the President of the United States who will decide.”

Parmelin was able to talk to Bessent for“a few minutes” during the governors' lunch.“We are staying in touch,” he said, adding that the government would continue to provide information in due course.

Concerns mark the meeting

At the IMF meeting, Parmelin noted a rather gloomy atmosphere:“Concerns prevail,” he said. The main topics discussed were the uncertain geopolitical situation and the high level of debt in many countries.

Another problem is that young people in many countries cannot find work. At the conference, participants discussed ways to create more jobs in order to curb violence and migration. The Swiss vocational training system attracted interest from many countries.

