Swiss Firms Among Those Leaving Corporate Climate Initiative
This number corresponds to 7% of all companies that had signed up to the initiative. According to the SBTi database, the most common reason cited for withdrawal is“commitment cancelled”. This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.
In Switzerland, 280 companies are registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.
Switzerland's pharmaceutical industry wants to go green. But new figures reveal that where production happens, the environment often pays the price.
