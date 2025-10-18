Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Firms Among Those Leaving Corporate Climate Initiative

Swiss Firms Among Those Leaving Corporate Climate Initiative


2025-10-18 03:28:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A total of 893 companies have withdrawn from their climate commitments with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). These include major Swiss companies such as Swiss Re, Zurich and Sulzer. This content was published on October 18, 2025 - 12:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
This number corresponds to 7% of all companies that had signed up to the initiative. According to the SBTi database, the most common reason cited for withdrawal is“commitment cancelled”. This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.

In Switzerland, 280 companies are registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.

