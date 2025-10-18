Swiss Firms Among Those Leaving Corporate Climate Initiative

This number corresponds to 7% of all companies that had signed up to the initiative. According to the SBTi database, the most common reason cited for withdrawal is“commitment cancelled”. This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.

In Switzerland, 280 companies are registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.

