Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Early Booking Report Favors Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

Advance booking trends for Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reveal Ayushmann Khurrana's film leading the charts, generating excitement among fans and analysts. Early reports suggest a strong opening for Thamma.

The advance ticket booking reports for upcoming releases have been released for both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which suggests an edge for Ayushmann Khurrana's film. Both movies have created a lot of buzz, but the early trends suggest that audiences are slowly leaning toward Thamma, gearing up for an interesting box-office clash.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Has Good Interest

While Harshvardhan Rane's romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has not reached the range of Thamma in advance bookings, it has created quite a buzz among niche audiences. Rane's fans and thriller lovers want to catch him back on-screen after his film successes Sanam Teri Kasam and Taish. Analysts believe that this film's survival would majorly depend on word-of-mouth.

Thamma Is Leading In Early Bookings

According to insiders, Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma has a better record for advance ticket bookings than Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Ever since this film was announced, Ayushmann Khurrana fans have out-given him general audience support and have been heavy on bookings considering that he has a successful series of films and serious storylines. Early footfalls, along with good word of mouth, could mean fantastic opening-day collections.

Reasons for Thamma's Early Success

There are some reasons for the good early performance of Thamma:

Star Power: Ayushmann Khurrana's pan-India appeal and dedicated followers.

Marketing Campaigns: Promotion at an aggressive level through digital and social media.

Genre Appeal: Comedic and emotionally backed family entertainer contesting among a wider demographic.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, An Offer Costume Developed For Thrills

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is in thriller-romance mode, combining suspense and emotion. Though its advance sales may not match those of Thamma, the unusual story combined with Harshvardhan Rane's performance is sure to work in favor of the movie as it seeks to attract more urban multiplex audiences, especially after release-day reviews and word of mouth.

Box Office Perspective

Early booking trends suggest Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma may be off to a good start for opening weekend but ultimately sustaining collections will depend on content quality and audience feedback for both films. Like all film analysts, something more of a Thamma in the mass is predicted, thus slowly growing for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in urban pockets.