Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
77Th Swiss Gymnastics Festival Praised For 'Positive Energy'

77Th Swiss Gymnastics Festival Praised For 'Positive Energy'


2025-06-23 02:14:50
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The 77th Federal Gymnastics Festival drew to a close on Sunday in Lausanne, after eleven days of popular celebration and sporting performances. Over 65,000 gymnasts from across the country attended. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 09:47 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Grand sourire pour les organisateurs de la Fête fédérale de gym Original Read more: Grand sourire pour les organisateurs de la Fête fédérale de gy

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nearly 10,000 spectators watched the closing ceremony at the Tuilière stadium on Sunday. Gymnastics demonstrations were performed by over 800 gymnasts and 100 extras. And a total of 31 trophies were awarded to the festival's winners.

The organisers said 65,000 gymnasts from all over Switzerland had attended the event, which takes place every six years, and had strengthened national cohesion.

No security problems

After weeks of“crazy intensity”, this event,“somewhat anachronistic in an individualistic society”, made it possible to“bring together a huge number of people without tension, without security problems, in the pleasure of living together”, said Cédric Bovey, chair of the organising committee.

More More The 77th Swiss Gymnastics Festival opens in Lausanne

This content was published on Jun 12, 2025 The 77th Federal Gymnastics Festival began in Lausanne on Thursday.

Read more: The 77th Swiss Gymnastics Festival opens in Lausann

MENAFN23062025000210011054ID1109711804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search