77Th Swiss Gymnastics Festival Praised For 'Positive Energy'
-
Français
fr
Grand sourire pour les organisateurs de la Fête fédérale de gym
Original
Read more: Grand sourire pour les organisateurs de la Fête fédérale de gy
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Nearly 10,000 spectators watched the closing ceremony at the Tuilière stadium on Sunday. Gymnastics demonstrations were performed by over 800 gymnasts and 100 extras. And a total of 31 trophies were awarded to the festival's winners.
The organisers said 65,000 gymnasts from all over Switzerland had attended the event, which takes place every six years, and had strengthened national cohesion.No security problems
After weeks of“crazy intensity”, this event,“somewhat anachronistic in an individualistic society”, made it possible to“bring together a huge number of people without tension, without security problems, in the pleasure of living together”, said Cédric Bovey, chair of the organising committee.More More The 77th Swiss Gymnastics Festival opens in Lausanne
This content was published on Jun 12, 2025 The 77th Federal Gymnastics Festival began in Lausanne on Thursday.Read more: The 77th Swiss Gymnastics Festival opens in Lausann
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment