77Th Swiss Gymnastics Festival Praised For 'Positive Energy'

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The 77th Federal Gymnastics Festival drew to a close on Sunday in Lausanne, after eleven days of popular celebration and sporting performances. Over 65,000 gymnasts from across the country attended. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 09:47 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Nearly 10,000 spectators watched the closing ceremony at the Tuilière stadium on Sunday. Gymnastics demonstrations were performed by over 800 gymnasts and 100 extras. And a total of 31 trophies were awarded to the festival's winners.

The organisers said 65,000 gymnasts from all over Switzerland had attended the event, which takes place every six years, and had strengthened national cohesion.

No security problems

After weeks of“crazy intensity”, this event,“somewhat anachronistic in an individualistic society”, made it possible to“bring together a huge number of people without tension, without security problems, in the pleasure of living together”, said Cédric Bovey, chair of the organising committee.

