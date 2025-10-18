Govt Won't Bow To Pressure On Reservation Report: CM
By Sameer Hussain
Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that no government works under pressure and termed it“improper, even illegal” to make the reservation policy report public before it reaches the Lieutenant Governor for approval.
Responding to demands from certain sections to reveal the contents of the Cabinet sub-committee's report, Omar said due process was being followed and that speculation over the matter was unwarranted.
“The only people who know what has been proposed in this are the members of the Cabinet. And therefore, to speculate about what is being slashed or cut would not be correct at this point in time,” he told reporters here.ADVERTISEMENT
The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had accepted the sub-committee's report on the reservation policy and directed the concerned department to prepare a memo for formal approval before it is sent to the Lieutenant Governor.
“The Cabinet sub-committee's report has been accepted by the Cabinet. The department has been asked to prepare a memo for the Cabinet's approval. This will then go to the LG (for approval) as all Cabinet decisions go,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment