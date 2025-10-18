Govt Won't Bow To Pressure On Reservation Report: CM

J&K CM Omar Abdullah addresses presser in Srinagar. KO photo by Sameer Hussain

By Sameer Hussain

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that no government works under pressure and termed it“improper, even illegal” to make the reservation policy report public before it reaches the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

Responding to demands from certain sections to reveal the contents of the Cabinet sub-committee's report, Omar said due process was being followed and that speculation over the matter was unwarranted.

“The only people who know what has been proposed in this are the members of the Cabinet. And therefore, to speculate about what is being slashed or cut would not be correct at this point in time,” he told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had accepted the sub-committee's report on the reservation policy and directed the concerned department to prepare a memo for formal approval before it is sent to the Lieutenant Governor.

“The Cabinet sub-committee's report has been accepted by the Cabinet. The department has been asked to prepare a memo for the Cabinet's approval. This will then go to the LG (for approval) as all Cabinet decisions go,” he said.