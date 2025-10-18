Pashteen: Pakistan Military Regime Commits Severe, Clear Terrorism

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), commenting on Pakistan's airstrikes in Paktika, said that any rational observer would recognize such actions as the clearest form of terrorism.

Manzoor Pashteen wrote on his Facebook page that the Pakistani military's airstrike on Paktika resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including local cricket players.

He added that the actions of the Pakistani state cannot be considered anti-terrorism operations, but are instead outright terrorism-the most blatant and severe form.

“If you look at yesterday's incidents, it becomes clear that the Punjabi army makes no distinction in its hostility toward Afghans, treating everyone as an enemy,” he said.

He called on all to raise their voices against these atrocities.

The 48-hour ceasefire, extended until the conclusion of the Doha talks mediated between Afghanistan and Pakistan at Islamabad's proposal, was reportedly violated last night by the Pakistani military.

According to sources, Pakistan's forces carried out airstrikes on several areas of Arghun district in Paktika, killing several civilians, including cricket players, and injuring others.

